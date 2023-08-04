3D L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
IVW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
