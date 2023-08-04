4,547 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $254.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,214,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,115,125. The company has a market capitalization of $809.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,979 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,657. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

