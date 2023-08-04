495,787 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,060,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.28% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 915,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,518. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

