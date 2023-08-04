800 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

