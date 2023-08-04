939,869 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 939,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,624,000. Accenture makes up about 2.3% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.96. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

