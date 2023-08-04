Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00-1.40 EPS.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 294,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $405.94 million, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

