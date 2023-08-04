ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Hits $77.66 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $77.66 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001318 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,555,702 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
