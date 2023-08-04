Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $660.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $510.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $518.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $523.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.80. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

