AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. AES updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 6,384,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. AES has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

View Our Latest Report on AES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 351,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AES by 78.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AES by 90.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in AES by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 188,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.