Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $22,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,044. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.29%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

