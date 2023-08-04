Aew Capital Management L P Has $64.35 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises about 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $64,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

EGP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.45. The company had a trading volume of 268,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

