Aew Capital Management L P Has $84.07 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for 3.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.63% of Essex Property Trust worth $84,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,388. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

