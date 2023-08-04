Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 65,780 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $3,646,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 923,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 4,505,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

