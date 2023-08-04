Aew Capital Management L P Raises Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,246 shares during the period. NETSTREIT makes up 1.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 3.68% of NETSTREIT worth $40,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

NTST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 606,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,533. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

