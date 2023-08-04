Aew Capital Management L P Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 4.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.24% of Public Storage worth $127,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $30,214,000,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 3.9 %

Public Storage stock traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,372. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.