Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,568,000 after acquiring an additional 175,866 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

HLT stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.98. 84,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,524. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

