Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.50. 438,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

