Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 131,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,295. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
