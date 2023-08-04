Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 131,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,295. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.

LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

