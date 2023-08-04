Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Down 15.7%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.