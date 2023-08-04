Aion Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $528.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00195042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

