Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,207. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

