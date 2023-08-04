Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.90.

ABNB stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

