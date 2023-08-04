Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.08%.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,233 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

