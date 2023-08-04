Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 1,966,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 145,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,037,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

