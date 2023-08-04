Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 110 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.23. 1,253,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

