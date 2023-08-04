AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CSFB cut their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.50.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$25.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.76. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9401645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

