AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,024,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 418,760 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.33.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.