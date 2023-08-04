Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 5,092,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,249. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Altice USA by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.