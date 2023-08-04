Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,149.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,149.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

