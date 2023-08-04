AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $47,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Shares of ABC traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.33. 6,218,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,131. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1,105.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

