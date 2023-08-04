AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 666,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,266 shares.The stock last traded at $185.60 and had previously closed at $191.36.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 71.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,717,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1,105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

