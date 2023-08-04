AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.18-6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.18-$6.26 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. 37,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,715. AMETEK has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in AMETEK by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

