AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 10.4 %

NYSE AMN traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

