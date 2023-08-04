Analysts Issue Forecasts for V.F. Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for V.F. in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

VFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. V.F. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 74.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after buying an additional 3,188,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

