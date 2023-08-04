Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 7.9%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 19,204,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 23,334,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.30.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

