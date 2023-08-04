Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Acquired by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

ANZU remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

