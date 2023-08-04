Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

