Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $95.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APO. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.46.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,262. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,011,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,581,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock valued at $88,967,624. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after buying an additional 103,322 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

