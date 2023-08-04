Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $134-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.28 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.10 EPS.

Appian Stock Down 0.5 %

APPN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 236,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.