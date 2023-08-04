Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.99. The company had a trading volume of 115,676,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,305,473. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

