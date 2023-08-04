Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,651,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,734,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

