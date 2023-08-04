Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.92. 224,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

