Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases New Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,975,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.49. 150,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

