Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases New Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in BILL by 100.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BILL by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 16.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Price Performance

BILL traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on BILL from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,172 shares of company stock worth $6,714,949. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

