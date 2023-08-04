ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.78.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.