Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.51 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 500.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

