Assetmark Inc. Acquires 113,993 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $76,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 257,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

