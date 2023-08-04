Assetmark Inc. Has $263.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.69% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $263,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

VMBS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 299,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

