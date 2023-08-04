Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $68,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. 53,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,793. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

