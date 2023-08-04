Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,918 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $114,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $121.01. 5,403,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 47.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

